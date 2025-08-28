King Salman arrives in Riyadh from Jeddah

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman arrived in Riyadh on Thursday, returning from Jeddah.



At King Khalid International Airport, the King was received by Riyadh Deputy emir Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz.



Accompanying the King were Prince Khalid bin Fahd bin Khalid, Prince Khalid bin Saad bin Fahd, Prince Faisal bin Saud bin Mohammed, Al-Baha emir Prince Dr. Hossam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, and Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Sattam bin Abdulaziz, Adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.



Also in the royal entourage were Chief of Royal Protocol Khalid bin Saleh Al-Abbad, Deputy Chief of the Royal Court Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Askar, Deputy Private Secretary to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Tamim bin Abdulaziz Al-Salem, Head of the King’s Special Affairs Abdulaziz bin Ibrahim Al-Faisal, Chairman and CEO of the Royal Clinics Dr. Saleh bin Ali Al-Qahtani, and Commander of the Royal Guard Lt. Gen. Suhail bin Saqr Al-Mutairi.



Earlier in the day, the King had departed Jeddah. At King Abdulaziz International Airport, he was seen off by Makkah Deputy emir Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz.