To begin with, skills are at the top of the list of priorities in the current era.



They are attracting the attention of businesses and business sectors, surpassing academic degrees, despite the importance of the latter.



Skills receive unparalleled attention in response to the advancement of human thought in all areas of life, and the rapid development of technology, as well as the diversification of the labor market and its increasing demands for both expert and skilled personnel.



Therefore, the importance of skills lies in the fact that they reflect a person's knowledge and experiences practically and translate them into an ability characterized by achievement with speed and mastery, which leads to increased productivity, gaining the satisfaction of employers and customers, and creating a positive mental image of the organization, and at the same time contributing to accelerating the wheel of development in society.



Mainly, there are many types of skills. General skills are represented by the personal qualities and abilities that an individual possesses that enable them to succeed in practical life, in addition to possessing the tools for effective communication with the surrounding world.



Thus, soft skills encompass sound mental judgment, appropriate behavior in various life situations, a positive outlook, adaptability, and wisdom in both actions and reactions. Additionally, having a grasp of the basics of using technical tools is crucial.



Realistically, soft skills are the traits and abilities that an individual exhibits in attitudes and behavior.



They are intelligent responses and personal initiatives that determine an individual's ability to lead, communicate, negotiate, and solve problems.



Examples include dialogue and communication skills, self-management skills, emotional intelligence skills, decision-making strategies, creative and critical thinking skills, and more.



On the other hand, solid skills are represented by the knowledge and skills that help employees perform their job duties effectively, such as mastering written skills, both paper and electronic; the ability to analyze data; mastering programming languages; performing various types of administrative customer services in government and private institutions and the third sector; and other things that workers do in work environments.



While hard skills serve as essential foundational elements of our cognitive abilities, it is the soft skills that truly elevate our professional presence.



They resonate deeply within us, reflecting a profound understanding of human connection.



These skills not only express professionalism but also embody our genuine commitment to leaving a lasting positive impression on customers. Ultimately, they enhance how customers perceive both the service provider and the organization as a whole.



By the same token, new skills are emerging daily due to rapid technological advancements. Students and workers across sectors are expected to acquire these skills to keep up with modern developments and meet labor market demands.



In a related context, the increasing openness of the world, the intensification of competition in the labor market, and the advancement of customers' tastes and desires for distinguished products have compelled every university student to acquire the qualitative skills that enable them to succeed and meet the requirements of employers and customers.



It is worth mentioning that university students can acquire qualitative skills through training in professional centers, continuous purposeful learning, following specialized influencers and inspiring experts via social media, engaging in workshops, and attending international forums and conferences that enrich their experiences and expand their scope of thinking in their precise field of specialization.



Undoubtedly, acquiring and developing skills demands time, effort, and perseverance, but most importantly, it thrives on continuous practice.



Through practical application, we refine and advance our abilities, empowering ourselves to create innovative methods for mastery.



Among the skills that every person needs in the current era are learning programming languages, design, and developing skills in communication, functional writing, speaking, emotional intelligence, negotiation, problem-solving, time management, and creative and critical thinking.