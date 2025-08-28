Civil Defense warns of thunderstorms across Saudi Arabia until Monday

Saudi Gazette report RIYADH — The General Directorate of Civil Defense has called for caution as thunderstorms are expected to continue across most of the Saudi regions until Monday. The forecast for the coming days includes moderate to heavy rains in Makkah, Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Madinah, and Najran regions, and light to moderate rains in Riyadh, Hail, Qassim, and Eastern regions. The directorate advised the public to stay safe and avoid valleys and flood-prone areas. It urged adherence to all official instructions and warnings transmitted through media and social media channels. Moderate to heavy rains received in various regions of the Kingdom during the past days. The southern Jazan Region recorded the highest rainfall, with 35 mm in Sanbah in Abu Arish governorate. Other notable measurements in Jazan included 24 mm in Damad, 23.1 mm in Abu Arish, 19 mm at King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport, 17.8 mm in Al-Rawdah, and 16.8 mm at the Jazan Naval Air Squadron, according to the daily rainfall report of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture. A total of 51 hydrological and climate monitoring stations across the Kingdom recorded rainfall over the past 24 hours in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Asir, Jazan, Najran, and Al-Baha. In Al-Baha, rainfall measurements included 29.6 mm and 12.9 mm in Al-Mandaq governorate’s Balkhzamar and Barahrah, respectively, while Bani Hassan recorded 10.6 mm, Baidan recorded 10.2 mm, and King Saud Airport recorded 9.4 mm. In Makkah, rainfall reached 18.4 mm in Jaddam of Allaith governorate and 17.2 mm and 16 mm in Maysan’s Abu Rakah and Bani Saad respectively. In Asir, Al-Faraah of Al Namas recorded 14.6 mm, Sarat Abidah saw 14 mm, Abha’s national meteorology center recorded 4.8 mm, and King Faisal Road in Al Namas witnessed 3.6 mm. Meanwhile, Najran recorded 1 mm in Al-Namsah of Badr Al-Janub, while Al-Salhaniyah in Madinah’s Al-Mahd saw 0.7 mm.