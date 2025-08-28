search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

Justice minister celebrates graduation of 2,900 legal trainees

August 28, 2025
Female lawyers walk across the podium at their graduation ceremony. (Supplied)
Female lawyers walk across the podium at their graduation ceremony. (Supplied)

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani presided over the graduation of nearly 2,900 legal trainees from the Lawyers' Qualification Program and the Higher Diploma in Law at the Judicial Training Center.

In his address, Al-Samaani expressed gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their continuous support of the justice sector, noting that their backing has enabled the ministry to advance key initiatives.

The minister highlighted that the ministry is investing in specialized training programs, including the Higher Diploma in Judicial Studies and diplomas in both criminal and civil law, to ensure the next generation of legal professionals can strengthen judicial performance and foster preventive justice.

Addressing the graduates, Al-Samaani praised their determination and urged them to continue learning, embrace innovation, and deliver effective judicial services that meet the Kingdom’s modern needs.

The Judicial Training Center, he added, has become a leading platform for legal training, with programs designed to raise professional standards, bolster judicial credibility, and enhance Saudi Arabia’s reputation both regionally and internationally.


August 28, 2025
25 views
HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
2-year jail and SR350000 fine for convicts in commercial cover up case in Qassim
13 minutes ago

2-year jail and SR350000 fine for convicts in commercial cover up case in Qassim

SAUDI ARABIA
Gazans thank Saudi Arabia for its succor in times of distress
hour ago

Gazans thank Saudi Arabia for its succor in times of distress

SAUDI ARABIA
Leading Islamic scholars convene in Malaysia to discuss modern jurisprudence challenges
hour ago

Leading Islamic scholars convene in Malaysia to discuss modern jurisprudence challenges