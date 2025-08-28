Justice minister celebrates graduation of 2,900 legal trainees

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani presided over the graduation of nearly 2,900 legal trainees from the Lawyers' Qualification Program and the Higher Diploma in Law at the Judicial Training Center.



In his address, Al-Samaani expressed gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their continuous support of the justice sector, noting that their backing has enabled the ministry to advance key initiatives.



The minister highlighted that the ministry is investing in specialized training programs, including the Higher Diploma in Judicial Studies and diplomas in both criminal and civil law, to ensure the next generation of legal professionals can strengthen judicial performance and foster preventive justice.



Addressing the graduates, Al-Samaani praised their determination and urged them to continue learning, embrace innovation, and deliver effective judicial services that meet the Kingdom’s modern needs.



The Judicial Training Center, he added, has become a leading platform for legal training, with programs designed to raise professional standards, bolster judicial credibility, and enhance Saudi Arabia’s reputation both regionally and internationally.