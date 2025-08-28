Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 2 million visitors

RIYADH — The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka has surpassed a major milestone, welcoming more than two million visitors since its opening on April 13.



The achievement was celebrated in the presence of Minister of Tourism Ahmed AlKhateeb and Dr. Ghazi Binzagr, Saudi Ambassador to Japan and Commissioner General of the Pavilion.



CNN recently recommended the Saudi Arabia Pavilion as one of the top 10 to visit at the world fair.



With a daily average of more than 15,000 visitors, the Pavilion recorded its busiest day on June 17, when it welcomed over 24,000 people.



Since its launch, the Pavilion has hosted more than 2,400 events, 2,000 at the Pavilion itself and 400 elsewhere across Expo 2025 Osaka.



The Irth Restaurant has served over 18,000 guests, while the Irth Café has poured more than 120,000 cups of coffee.



Dr. Binzagr called the milestone “a powerful reminder of the connections Saudi Arabia is building with Japan and the world,” adding that conversations held at Expo 2025 Osaka pave the way toward Expo 2030 Riyadh.



Designed by Foster + Partners, the Pavilion offers an immersive cultural and technological experience and was recently awarded Gold at the 2025 New York Architectural Design Awards in the “Cultural Architecture – Interactive and Experiential Spaces” category.



With just over 50 days left until the close of Expo 2025 Osaka and the handover to Expo 2030 Riyadh, the Pavilion is preparing for its most significant moment yet: Saudi National Day celebrations on September 23.



Visitors can continue to experience live performances, artistic showcases, and immersive galleries until the Expo concludes. — SG