King approves awarding King Abdulaziz Medal to 200 Saudi organ donors

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has approved awarding the King Abdulaziz Medal of the Third Class to 200 Saudi male and female citizens who have donated their organs. Each one of these citizens donated a major organ, whether from a living or brain-dead donor.



The Saudi monarch's awarding of the medal comes as a token of appreciation for the humanitarian gesture on the part of the citizens and encourage more citizens to follow suit. It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia recorded an increase in the rate of living organ donations, reaching 4.9 percent in 2024.



The Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation attributed this increase to several factors, including the increased capacity of some organ transplant programs and the success of the kidney exchange program between families, which expanded donation opportunities for kidney failure patients. Technological developments have also contributed to reducing the length of stay for both donors and patients in the hospital after surgery.



According to the center, digital applications have doubled the growth in the number of deceased organ donors, or even living donors who wish to donate parts of their organs, such as livers and kidneys. The digital platform and the Tawakkalna app have enhanced the culture of organ donation and facilitated registration procedures for those wishing to donate, bringing the total number of donors to approximately 540,000.



Saudi Arabia has 31 accredited organ transplant centers, distributed across specialties for kidney transplants that constitute 55 percent of centers, as well as for transplants of liver, heart, pancreas, lung, and intestine. Organs are distributed to patients who suffer organ failure according to precise medical criteria set by specialized advisory committees based on the patient's medical condition.