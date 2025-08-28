Gazans thank Saudi Arabia for its succor in times of distress

Saudi Gazette report



GAZA CITY — Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip expressed deep gratitude to Saudi Arabia for the humanitarian assistance provided through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), amid the severe famine currently gripping the besieged territory.



One Gazan resident extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Saudi leadership and people after receiving generous food assistance from KSrelief, noting that the aid helped ease his suffering.



Another beneficiary emphasized that Saudi Arabia has never failed to support the Palestinian people, standing by them through the harshest circumstances throughout history. The Kingdom has always been in the forefront in meeting their essential needs for food supplies, particularly during this critical stage when the blockade has limited the entry of food, medicine, fuel, water, and electricity, resulting in famine afflicting the population.



A Palestinian woman noted that she and others are currently sheltering in a school built by Saudi Arabia in 2007, which now houses orphans, widows of martyrs, and many displaced families who lost their homes. She expressed her appreciation to Saudi Arabia for its continued support of the people of Gaza in these difficult times.