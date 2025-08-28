Saudi, Italian FMs underscore ending conflict and delivering aid to Gaza

Saudi Gazette report



ROME — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani in the Italian capital Rome on Thursday.



During their official discussion session, the ministers discussed strengthening Saudi-Italian relations in various fields. Their talks focused on continuing work and coordination on all regional and international issues, as well as on supporting peaceful solutions and ending conflicts, especially in the Gaza Strip. They also emphasized the importance of taking all steps and measures to deliver relief and humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip in full cooperation with international mechanisms.



The two sides also discussed the importance of resolving the Ukrainian crisis through peaceful means. Tajani hailed the Kingdom's efforts in bringing Russian and American views closer together to find a solution to this crisis.



Prince Faisal and Tajani praised the advanced economic relations between the two friendly countries, with trade volume reaching more than $12 billion in 2024. They looked forward to further progress in economic cooperation over the coming period.



The meeting was attended by Prince Musab bin Mohammed Al-Farhan, advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs; Mohammed Al-Yahya, advisor to the minister; Dr. Manal Radwan; minister plenipotentiary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Tariq Al-Fayez, deputy Saudi ambassador to Italy.