NASA features AlUla Sky in 'Astronomy Picture of the Day,' marking unique global recognition

Saudi Gazette report



ALULA — The AlUla governorate has achieved a new international milestone, showcasing the clarity of its skies, after a sky photograph taken in the governorate was selected by the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) as the "Astronomy Picture of the Day," among the world's leading astronomical images.



The image captured a green glow from a meteor crossing the Pleiades star cluster in a one-hour-long exposure, reinforcing AlUla's standing as a global destination for stargazing and astrophotography. NASA published the image on August 25 under the title "The Meteor and the Star Cluster,” marking the first appearance of an image captured from AlUla on its platforms, in an unprecedented achievement highlighting the uniqueness of AlUla’s dark skies.



This achievement is credited to the support of Manarat AlUla, the entity responsible for preserving the region's pristine night-sky environment and enhancing its global position in sky exploration and astrophotography.



The photograph was taken between Hegra—inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List—and Gharameel Nature Reserve, the only two sites in the Gulf to hold the prestigious Dark Sky designation from DarkSky International.



AlUla's night skies are exceptionally clear, placing it among the top 5 percent of observing sites worldwide in terms of darkness and the absence of light pollution, making it a prime destination for star enthusiasts and astro-tourism, and showcasing a unique nightscape.



This high recognition from NASA affirms AlUla's growing global status as a leading destination for astro-tourism and sky exploration, distinguished by its unique astronomical environment and ideal conditions that offer visitors unforgettable experiences in observing the universe and exploring its wonders.



The "Astronomy Picture of the Day" can be viewed at: https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/ap250825.html