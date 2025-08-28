Saudi Arabia, Italy reject Palestinian displacement, tie post-war arrangements to a political process

Saudi Gazette report



ROME — Saudi Arabia and Italy issued a joint declaration on Thursday calling for an immediate end to the war in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and full humanitarian access to the Palestinian territories.



The statement, released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, underscored both countries’ commitment to a just, secure, comprehensive, and sustainable peace in the Middle East.



The foreign ministers condemned any unilateral or violent actions in the West Bank that could undermine the two-state solution and called for unfettered humanitarian assistance and life-saving supplies across Gaza, along with the release of withheld Palestinian clearance revenues.



The declaration stressed the “unequivocal rejection” of any displacement of Palestinians under any pretext, affirming that the principles of non-transfer and non-expulsion must be fully upheld.



Both countries emphasized that any post-war arrangements must be linked to a clear, time-bound political process that ends the occupation and achieves a just and comprehensive peace.



The statement added that Italy and Saudi Arabia would explore concrete forms of cooperation to empower the Palestinian Authority, based on the two-state solution, with the aim of advancing lasting peace.