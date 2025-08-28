search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia, Italy reject Palestinian displacement, tie post-war arrangements to a political process

August 28, 2025
Saudi Arabia, Italy reject Palestinian displacement, tie post-war arrangements to a political process

Saudi Gazette report

ROME — Saudi Arabia and Italy issued a joint declaration on Thursday calling for an immediate end to the war in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and full humanitarian access to the Palestinian territories.

The statement, released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, underscored both countries’ commitment to a just, secure, comprehensive, and sustainable peace in the Middle East.

The foreign ministers condemned any unilateral or violent actions in the West Bank that could undermine the two-state solution and called for unfettered humanitarian assistance and life-saving supplies across Gaza, along with the release of withheld Palestinian clearance revenues.

The declaration stressed the “unequivocal rejection” of any displacement of Palestinians under any pretext, affirming that the principles of non-transfer and non-expulsion must be fully upheld.

Both countries emphasized that any post-war arrangements must be linked to a clear, time-bound political process that ends the occupation and achieves a just and comprehensive peace.

The statement added that Italy and Saudi Arabia would explore concrete forms of cooperation to empower the Palestinian Authority, based on the two-state solution, with the aim of advancing lasting peace.


August 28, 2025
100 views
HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
SFDA approves clinical trial for a gene therapy developed in Saudi Arabia to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia
3 hours ago

SFDA approves clinical trial for a gene therapy developed in Saudi Arabia to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia

SAUDI ARABIA
NASA features AlUla Sky in 'Astronomy Picture of the Day,' marking unique global recognition
3 hours ago

NASA features AlUla Sky in 'Astronomy Picture of the Day,' marking unique global recognition

SAUDI ARABIA
Alkhorayef chairs business roundtable aimed to enhance Saudi-US strategic partnership
3 hours ago

Alkhorayef chairs business roundtable aimed to enhance Saudi-US strategic partnership