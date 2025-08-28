Alfadley receives WOAH certificate declaring Saudi Arabia free of African horse sickness  

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Alfadley received a certificate declaring Saudi Arabia free of African horse sickness, issued by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), in a ceremony held at the ministry headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday.



The minister also honored the team responsible for the clearance file from the National Center for the Prevention and Control of Plant and Animal Pests (Weqaa), in the presence of Deputy Minister for Agriculture Dr. Suliman Al-Khateeb and Weqaa President and CEO Eng. Ayman Al-Ghamdi.



This certificate comes as a result of Saudi Arabia’s success in obtaining official recognition of its freedom from African horse sickness by WOAH during the 92nd General Session of the organization in Paris, which was attended by representatives of 182 countries. The Kingdom's delegation was headed by Head of the Animal Health Sector at Weqaa Dr. Sanad Al-Harbi.



This official recognition represents a significant milestone within national targets to develop the veterinary sector, ensure animal health, and support major equestrian competitions hosted by the Kingdom. It further boosts ongoing efforts to enhance standards, strengthen national preparedness, and advance methodologies and programs in animal health, including updating contingency plans and standard manuals in line with the highest international standards. This reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to safeguarding animal and human health and preserving livestock resources.



It is noteworthy that African horse sickness (AHS) is a severe, insect-borne viral disease that primarily affects horses, mules, donkeys and zebras, with a high mortality rate in horses. Caused by the African Horse Sickness Virus (AHSV), the disease is spread by biting midges and causes a range of symptoms, from mild fever to sudden death, often due to impairment of respiratory and circulatory systems. AHS is found in Africa and can cause outbreaks in other continents, with control primarily through vaccination, prevention of midge bites, and movement restrictions.