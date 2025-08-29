search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

713 cadets graduate from 48th Passport Basic Individual Course

August 29, 2025
Acting Director General of Passports Maj. Gen. Saleh Al-Murabba graces the graduation ceremony of 713 cadets of the 48th Passport Basic Individual Course in Riyadh on Thursday.
Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — Acting Director General of Passports Maj. Gen. Saleh Al-Murabba attended the graduation ceremony of 713 graduates from the 48th Basic Individual Course from the Passport Institute. The ceremony was held under the patronage of Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif at the headquarters of the institute in Riyadh.

Maj. Gen. Al-Murabba conveyed the greetings of the minister of interior to the graduates, praising the field military training they were provided with during the course and the educational programs they learned on passport technology systems. This contributes to enhancing the concept of homeland security and the quality of services provided to beneficiaries.


