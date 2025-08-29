713 cadets graduate from 48th Passport Basic Individual Course

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Acting Director General of Passports Maj. Gen. Saleh Al-Murabba attended the graduation ceremony of 713 graduates from the 48th Basic Individual Course from the Passport Institute. The ceremony was held under the patronage of Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif at the headquarters of the institute in Riyadh.



Maj. Gen. Al-Murabba conveyed the greetings of the minister of interior to the graduates, praising the field military training they were provided with during the course and the educational programs they learned on passport technology systems. This contributes to enhancing the concept of homeland security and the quality of services provided to beneficiaries.