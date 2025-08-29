ZATCA thwarts attempts to smuggle over 300,000 Captagon pills at border crossings

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has foiled two separate attempts to smuggle a total of 301,325 Captagon pills into the Kingdom through the Al-Haditha port and King Fahd Causeway.



ZATCA spokesman Hamoud Al-Harbi said the first attempt involved 209,759 pills hidden inside the spare tire compartment of a vehicle arriving via the King Fahd Causeway.



In the second case, 91,566 pills were discovered concealed within parts of a bus at the Al-Haditha border crossing.



Following the seizures, ZATCA coordinated with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, which arrested the intended recipient of the contraband inside the Kingdom.



Al-Harbi affirmed that the authority continues to tighten customs controls on imports and exports, standing firm against smuggling networks in line with its strategy to enhance security and protect society from the dangers of narcotics and other prohibited items.



ZATCA also urged the public to contribute to combating smuggling by reporting violations through its dedicated hotline (1910), email ([email protected]), or international number (+9661910). Reports are handled confidentially, and financial rewards are offered to informants whose tips prove accurate.