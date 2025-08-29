Israel recovers remains of hostages, as Gaza City declared a ‘dangerous combat zone’

JERUSALEM — Israel’s military recovered the body of one hostage and the remains of another in Gaza on Friday, as it declared Gaza City a “dangerous combat zone” ahead of a major assault.



The recovered body was identified as Ilan Weiss, 56, from Kibbutz Be’eri, and the remains of the other hostage have yet to be unidentified, the Prime Minister’s Office said.



Weiss’ wife and daughter, Shiri and Noga, were kidnapped from Kibbutz Be’eri during the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023 and were released during the first ceasefire in November that year. At the time, it was believed that Weiss might still be alive. But in January 2024, Kibbutz Be’eri announced that Ilan Weis had been killed during the attack on the community and his body taken into Gaza.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) did not say where in Gaza the remains were recovered from.



The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said that alongside the “grief and pain,” the recovery of Weiss’s body “provides some comfort to the family after 692 days of waiting in the nightmare of uncertainty.”



Israeli President Isaac Herzog described the return of Weiss’ body as a “moment of deep sorrow, but also of closure,” while Defense Minister Israel Katz said, “We won’t rest or be quiet until they all come back home.”



After the recovery of the two deceased hostages, there are now 48 hostages remaining in Gaza, 20 of whom are believed to be alive.



On Friday, Israel declared Gaza City a “dangerous combat zone,” saying there will no longer be “tactical pauses” of military activity in the area. The pauses began a month ago as international outrage grew over the worsening humanitarian crisis and starvation in the battered enclave. The IDF said at the time that the 10-hour pauses were for “humanitarian purposes.”



But when the Israeli security cabinet approved the takeover and occupation of Gaza City earlier this month, they made clear there would be no aid distribution sites within the city itself, forcing people to leave in search of food.



Israel has already begun pounding the outskirts of Gaza City, striking neighborhoods on the edge of the densely packed area ahead of an assault on the center of the city. The attacks on adjacent neighborhoods have forced Palestinians to flee deeper inside Gaza City, according to Dr. Munir al-Bursh, the Director-General of the Palestinian Ministry of Health.



“The population density in Gaza City has reached 60,000 people per one square kilometer,” al-Bursh told CNN.



Video from social media showed the aftermath of what appeared to be a large strike in the Jabalya neighborhood on the northern edge of Gaza City.



“The Israeli occupation continues to target residential blocks through airstrikes, quadcopter attacks, and the detonation of explosive robots in neighborhoods,” said Faris Afaneh, the director of ambulance and emergency services in northern Gaza. The attacks have killed and injured Palestinians, Afaneh said, and forced people to evacuate in what he called “this massive and unprecedented campaign.”



Afaneh said there had been multiple Israeli strikes in the neighborhoods around Gaza City.



On Thursday, residents told CNN Israeli drones had been dropping leaflets over several areas in and around Gaza City, saying, “To everyone in Gaza City and Jabalya area, as you were previously warned, the Israeli army is expanding its operations towards the West. For your safety, evacuate immediately south from Wadi Gaza.”



Ismail Zaida took stock of a once-vibrant market, which he says was the target of a recent Israeli attack.



“This market which had thousands of people – thousands of people! — has now become empty streets,” Zaida told CNN. “The quadcopters are flying over the area, telling people to leave, don’t subject yourself to destruction.”



While some fled, others remained in their half-destroyed homes, refusing to leave.



“About an hour ago, quadcopters came in and threw no less than 50 bombs at the squares,” Abu Salah, another resident, said, which preceded a round of artillery fire. He told CNN he is staying put for now, but he fears worse may be ahead. “Last night was a very difficult night.” — CNN