Saudi Fund for Development inaugurates Bengkulu University Hospital in Indonesia with $22m loan

Saudi Gazette report



BENGKULU, Indonesia — The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) on Friday inaugurated the Bengkulu University Hospital Development Project in Indonesia, financed through a concessional development loan of $22 million.



The project underscores nearly 49 years of cooperation between SFD and the Republic of Indonesia, reflecting their shared commitment to sustainable growth and human-centered development.



The ceremony was attended by Dr. Retno Agustina Ekaputri, Rector of the University of Bengkulu; Ir. H. Mian, Vice-Governor of Bengkulu Province; senior officials from both countries; university representatives; and members of the local community.



SFD CEO Sultan Al-Marshad described the hospital as “a milestone in strengthening healthcare services for the people of Bengkulu and beyond,” adding that the project reflects almost five decades of partnership between SFD and Indonesia and contributes to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.



Serving as both a medical facility and a teaching and research hospital, Bengkulu University Hospital will expand access to healthcare, create training opportunities for medical students and staff, and reinforce the resilience of the local health system and surrounding communities.



Since 1976, SFD has extended more than $396 million in development loans for 12 projects across Indonesia, covering healthcare, education, infrastructure, and other priority sectors.



The Fund said these initiatives highlight the importance of long-term cooperation that addresses the priorities of beneficiary countries while advancing global development agendas.