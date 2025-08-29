Saudi Arabia, South Korea sign executive program to advance cooperation on intangible cultural heritage

Saudi Gazette report



SEOUL — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture and the Korea Heritage Service signed an Executive Program of Cooperation on Thursday at the National Palace Museum of Korea in Seoul, further strengthening bilateral collaboration in the preservation of intangible cultural heritage.



The agreement builds on a Memorandum of Understanding signed in June 2019 between the Saudi Ministry of Culture and Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, which established a framework for cultural cooperation between the two countries.



The new executive program represents a concrete step toward implementing the MoU, with a focus on knowledge exchange, institutional development, and safeguarding intangible heritage.



The signing was carried out by Dr. Maha Alsenan, Deputy Minister of Research and Cultural Heritage, representing the Saudi Ministry of Culture, and Yun Soon Ho, Director General of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Bureau at the Korea Heritage Service.



Under the agreement, the two sides will cooperate in areas including capacity building for digitization of records, development of training programs in digital archiving, and joint research on intangible heritage.



The program also calls for regular exchanges, professional workshops, and joint conferences for heritage practitioners in both countries, supported by a joint working team to oversee implementation.