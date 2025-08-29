Fenerbahce sack Mourinho after Champions League exit

ISTANBUL — Turkish giants Fenerbahce have parted ways with head coach José Mourinho, the club confirmed on Friday, just days after their Champions League playoff elimination.



“Fenerbahce and José Mourinho have mutually agreed to part ways. We thank him for his efforts and wish him success in the future,” the Istanbul side said in a statement.



The decision came two days after Fenerbahce were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League playoffs by Portuguese club Benfica, ending their hopes of reaching the group stage.



Mourinho, 62, was appointed in 2024 in a high-profile move that was seen as a major coup for Turkish football.



In his lone full season, he guided the club to 37 wins, 14 draws, and 11 defeats across 62 matches in all competitions.



However, falling short of Champions League qualification proved costly.



The Portuguese manager, one of the most decorated coaches in modern football, has collected major trophies with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and Manchester United, as well as winning the UEFA Europa Conference League with Roma in 2022.



His departure from Fenerbahce marks another abrupt end to a tenure in a career defined by both triumph and turbulence.



Fenerbahce are expected to appoint an interim coach in the coming days as they continue their domestic and European campaigns. — Agencies