Toney fires Al Ahli past debutants NEOM in Jeddah

Saudi Gazette report



JEDDAH — Ivan Toney struck the decisive blow as Al Ahli edged RSL newcomers NEOM SC 1-0 in front of more than 40,000 fans at Alinma Stadium.



Fresh from lifting the Saudi Super Cup last week, the Asian champions wasted little time stamping their authority.



Midway through the first half, new French signing Enzo Millot dazzled in midfield before slipping in Toney, who controlled superbly and slotted past Marcin Bulka.



The combination of Millot’s vision and Toney’s ruthless finishing already looks like a partnership to fear this season.



NEOM threatened after the break, with Saimon Bouabre threading a perfect pass for Alexandre Lacazette, only for Édouard Mendy to deny the French striker with a brilliant save.



The reigning Asian champions saw out the victory, with Mendy earning Man of the Match honours, while NEOM showed flashes of promise in their first top-flight outing.