Late heartbreak as Al Hazem squander win at Damac

August 29, 2025
Fabio Martins got the opening goal of the RSL campaign from the penalty spot. (Credit: SPL)
Saudi Gazette report

KHAMIS MUSHAIT — Al Hazem’s return to the Roshn Saudi League ended in cruel fashion as Damac salvaged a 1-1 draw with a last-gasp equaliser on opening night.

New signing Fabio Martins looked to have written a dream start for the promoted club when he calmly converted a 58th-minute penalty, the first goal of the new RSL campaign.

With Al Hazem pushing for three points, they were handed a golden chance deep into stoppage time when another penalty was awarded.

But in a stunning twist, league all-time top scorer Omar Al Somah blasted his effort over the bar.

Damac made them pay almost immediately, Moroccan defender Jamal Harkass heading home from a corner in the dying seconds to rescue a point.

It was a deflating finish for Al Hazem, who had looked destined for victory in their first top-flight match back, while Damac celebrated a spirited comeback in front of their home supporters.


August 29, 2025
