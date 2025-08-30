UNESCO, RCU to launch first training program on intercultural dialogue in September

Saudi Gazette report



ALULA — The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced plans to launch its first training program focusing on intercultural dialogue. The program targets professionals working in museums and heritage site management.



The program is being organized by UNESCO in partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), as part of the project "Fostering Positive Social Transformations in AlUla."



The training sessions will be held every Thursday from September 18 to October 16 between 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m., GMT+2 via Zoom. Participants include representatives of museums and World Heritage sites, particularly those engaged in public interaction, learning, and education.



The program covers key concepts in intercultural communication theory and practical applications to facilitate dialogue under the “Live Museum model,” which seeks to support the role of museums and heritage sites as platforms for exchange and understanding among visitors, while drawing on heritage and handicrafts as a driving force for dialogue between diverse cultures.



UNESCO urged interested applicants to submit their applications before September 5 due to limited seats, noting that accepted participants will be notified one week prior to the start of the course. It also invited those interested to view program details through the following link:



https://www.unesco.org/en/articles/unesco-launches-first-training-intercultural-dialogue-museum-culture-and-heritage-professionals