Palestinians urge US to reverse visa revocation for Abbas ahead of UN General Assembly

RAMALLAH — The office of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday called on the United States to reverse its decision to revoke his visa, just weeks before he was expected to attend the United Nations’ annual General Assembly and an international conference on Palestinian statehood.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio rescinded visas for Abbas and 80 other Palestinian officials ahead of next month’s high-level U.N. meeting, the State Department announced Friday.



Abbas has for years addressed the assembly and typically leads the Palestinian delegation.



“We call upon the American administration to reverse its decision. This decision will only increase tension and escalation,” presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh told The Associated Press in Ramallah.



He said Palestinian officials have been in contact with Arab and foreign countries since Friday, adding that the diplomatic effort would continue “around the clock.”



Abu Rudeineh urged nations to pressure Washington to reconsider the move, particularly France and Saudi Arabia, which are co-hosting a Sept. 22 conference on reviving a two-state solution.



French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot criticized the visa restrictions, warning they undermined the neutrality of the U.N. headquarters.



“The United Nations headquarters is a place of neutrality, a sanctuary dedicated to peace, where conflicts are resolved,” he said.



“The U.N. General Assembly cannot suffer any restrictions on access.”



The U.N. confirmed it was seeking clarification from the State Department, with spokesman Stephane Dujarric noting the U.S. commitment as host country to ensure access for all member delegations.



The State Department defended the move, citing national security concerns and accusing the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization of failing to uphold commitments and undermining peace prospects.



The visa revocations come as Israel’s military declared Gaza City a combat zone amid its latest offensive, saying the city remains a Hamas stronghold.



Abu Rudeineh urged an end to the military escalation in both Gaza and the West Bank, warning that “none of this will lead to any solution.” — Agencies