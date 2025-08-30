Indonesian parliament buildings torched amid protests over lawmakers’ perks; at least 3 dead

JAKARTA — At least three people were killed and five others injured after an angry mob set fire to a provincial parliament building in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as violent protests spread across Indonesia over lawmakers’ generous allowances.



The blaze began late Friday when demonstrators stormed the South Sulawesi provincial council, leaving the building engulfed in flames overnight.



Television footage showed the night sky glowing orange as the fire tore through the structure.



Rescuers recovered three bodies by Saturday morning, while five others were hospitalized with burns or broken bones after leaping from the building, said Fadli Tahar, a local disaster official.



Similar unrest flared in other cities. Protesters in Bandung, West Java, set another regional parliament ablaze, though no casualties were reported.



In Surabaya, Indonesia’s second-largest city, crowds stormed the regional police headquarters after torching vehicles and destroying fences.



Riot police responded with tear gas and water cannons as demonstrators fought back with fireworks and wooden clubs.



The violence followed five consecutive days of protests triggered by revelations that all 580 national lawmakers receive a monthly housing allowance of 50 million rupiah ($3,075) in addition to their salaries.



The allowance, introduced last year, is nearly 10 times Jakarta’s minimum wage, fueling public anger amid soaring living costs, rising taxes, and high unemployment.



The unrest escalated Thursday after the death of 21-year-old ride-hailing driver Affan Kurniawan, whose killing during a rally in Jakarta shocked the nation.



Witnesses said he was struck and run over by an armored vehicle from the National Police’s Mobile Brigade unit while delivering a food order near a protest site. His death sparked outrage against security forces and galvanized nationwide demonstrations.



On Saturday, hundreds of ride-hailing drivers and students staged a rare protest in Bali, demanding police reform and the release of those detained.



Riot police fired tear gas as demonstrators attempted to march toward the island’s regional police headquarters, with protesters responding by throwing bottles, rocks, and flares.



Clashes were also reported in Medan, Solo, Yogyakarta, Magelang, Malang, Bengkulu, Pekanbaru, and Manokwari in eastern Papua. Authorities said 950 people had been arrested in Jakarta alone by Thursday.



The National Commission on Human Rights, Komnas HAM, reported that at least 25 officers were hospitalized with serious injuries, while the number of injured protesters is believed to be significantly higher.



Foreign embassies in Jakarta, including those of the United States, Australia, and several Southeast Asian countries, warned their citizens to avoid protest areas and large gatherings. — Agencies