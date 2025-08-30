Saudi Arabia deports 11,279 illegal residents in a week  

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — A total of 20,319 illegal residents were arrested in Saudi Arabia during the last week. The arrests were made in the joint inspections, carried out by the security forces in collaboration with the relevant government agencies, during the period between Aug. 21 and Aug. 27, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.



Those who were arrested include 12,891 violators of the Residency Law, 3,888 violators of the Border Security Law, and 3,540 violators of the Labor Law. A total of 20,916 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents while 1,786 violators were referred to complete their travel reservations and 11,279 violators were deported.



The total number of people who were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom accounted for 1,238, of whom 50 percent were Yemeni nationals, 49 percent Ethiopian nationals, and one percent belonged to other nationalities. A total of 22 people were arrested while attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.



Some 16 people involved in giving transportation, shelter, and employment for violators were also arrested. A total of 27,417 expatriates, including 24,870 men and 2,547 women, are currently undergoing procedures to enforce necessary legal regulations.



The Ministry of Interior has warned that any person, who facilitates the illegal entry of individuals into the Kingdom, transports them on its territory, provides them with shelter or any other assistance or service will be penalized with up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SR1 million, and that the vehicles used for transportation or houses used for giving shelter will be confiscated.



The ministry urged the public to report any cases of violation by calling the number 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province and the numbers 999 and 996 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions