Zelenskyy seeks meetings with Trump, European leaders as Ukraine presses for peace talks

KYIV — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that Ukrainian officials hope to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders next week to accelerate efforts to end Russia’s three-year war on Ukraine, as Moscow continues its devastating air campaign on civilian areas.



The proposed meetings aim to build momentum for peace as Zelenskyy voiced frustration over what he described as Russia’s “lack of constructive engagement.”



The Kremlin has delayed a U.S.-backed proposal for direct talks between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite repeated American warnings that Moscow could face sanctions if it resists.



At an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Friday, U.S. officials demanded Russia move toward peace after a major missile and drone assault that killed at least 23 people in Kyiv this week.



John Kelley, minister-counselor at the U.S. mission, said the strikes “cast doubt on the seriousness of Russia’s desire for peace” and urged Putin and Zelenskyy to meet.





Ukraine pushes diplomacy forward



Zelenskyy’s top adviser Andriy Yermak met in New York with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss preparations for the talks.



Yermak said the priority was to “push forward real diplomacy” and ensure commitments made at the Washington summit are implemented.



He accused Russia of deliberately dragging out negotiations, noting that Moscow insists lower-level officials must finalize groundwork before any summit.



Zelenskyy dismissed that argument as “artificial,” insisting leaders must “urgently be involved to reach agreements.”



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated Friday that Putin does not rule out a meeting but maintained it should only take place after “expert-level” work is completed.





Call for sanctions and security guarantees



Zelenskyy urged swift secondary sanctions on countries that continue to trade with Russia, saying they help sustain Moscow’s war economy.



He also called for postwar security guarantees that include a secure supply of Western weapons, either through domestic production or direct support from Europe and the United States.



His remarks came as Ukraine mourned victims of this week’s attack on Kyiv.



Authorities declared Friday a day of mourning, with flags at half-staff and public events canceled.



At least 23 people were killed, including four children, in one of the deadliest strikes on the capital since the full-scale invasion began in 2022.



Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said 17 people were rescued from rubble, among them four children.



The youngest victim was a 2-year-old girl. Eight people remain unaccounted for, and more than 50 were wounded.





Diplomatic calendar ahead



Putin is expected to travel to China on Sunday for talks with leaders from Iran and North Korea, both accused by the U.S. of aiding Russia’s war effort.



Meanwhile, the war will dominate the agenda at the U.N. General Assembly in New York from Sept. 22 to 29, where Zelenskyy and Trump are both expected to appear.



Analysts at the Atlantic Council noted that successive U.S. administrations have avoided pressing Putin too hard over fears of nuclear escalation.



“Putin knows that Washington and its allies have the capacity to reverse his gains in Ukraine, but he doubts the United States has the will to do so,” the think tank said in an assessment this week. — Agencies