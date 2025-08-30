search-logo
Felix hat-trick powers Al Nassr past Al Taawoun

August 30, 2025
Joao Felix has dream debut for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. (SPL)
Saudi Gazette report

ALQASSIM — João Felix announced himself to Saudi football with a stunning hat-trick as Al Nassr thrashed Al Taawoun 5-0 to underline their title ambitions.

The Portuguese forward struck first after seven minutes before Cristiano Ronaldo doubled the lead from the penalty spot early in the second half.

Kingsley Coman added a third with a looping header, setting the stage for Felix to steal the show.

His second, a thunderous strike into the top corner, was followed by a late close-range finish confirmed by Goal Line Technology.

The new signing walked away with the match ball and Man of the Match award.

It was a complete performance from Jorge Jesus’ side, whose attacking quartet of Ronaldo, Felix, Coman and Sadio Mané overwhelmed the hosts. For Al Nassr, it was a statement win that sent a clear message to their rivals.


August 30, 2025
