Felix hat-trick powers Al Nassr past Al Taawoun

Saudi Gazette report



ALQASSIM — João Felix announced himself to Saudi football with a stunning hat-trick as Al Nassr thrashed Al Taawoun 5-0 to underline their title ambitions.



The Portuguese forward struck first after seven minutes before Cristiano Ronaldo doubled the lead from the penalty spot early in the second half.



Kingsley Coman added a third with a looping header, setting the stage for Felix to steal the show.



His second, a thunderous strike into the top corner, was followed by a late close-range finish confirmed by Goal Line Technology.



The new signing walked away with the match ball and Man of the Match award.



It was a complete performance from Jorge Jesus’ side, whose attacking quartet of Ronaldo, Felix, Coman and Sadio Mané overwhelmed the hosts. For Al Nassr, it was a statement win that sent a clear message to their rivals.