Joshua King shines as Al Khaleej stun Al Shabab

August 30, 2025
Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — Al Khaleej made a dream start to the season with a shock 4-1 victory over Al Shabab in Riyadh, inspired by summer signing Joshua King.

The Norwegian striker headed home inside five minutes before winning a penalty early in the second half, converted by Konstantinos Fortounis.

Al Shabab briefly rallied through Yannick Carrasco’s spot-kick, but Saleh Al Amri restored Al Khaleej’s two-goal cushion.

King nearly scored a spectacular back-heel but soon sealed his brace with a composed finish in the 82nd minute.

It was a debut to remember for the former Bournemouth and Everton forward, while Al Shabab were left reeling under new manager Imanol Alguacil.


August 30, 2025
