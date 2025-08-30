Joshua King shines as Al Khaleej stun Al Shabab

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Al Khaleej made a dream start to the season with a shock 4-1 victory over Al Shabab in Riyadh, inspired by summer signing Joshua King.



The Norwegian striker headed home inside five minutes before winning a penalty early in the second half, converted by Konstantinos Fortounis.



Al Shabab briefly rallied through Yannick Carrasco’s spot-kick, but Saleh Al Amri restored Al Khaleej’s two-goal cushion.



King nearly scored a spectacular back-heel but soon sealed his brace with a composed finish in the 82nd minute.



It was a debut to remember for the former Bournemouth and Everton forward, while Al Shabab were left reeling under new manager Imanol Alguacil.