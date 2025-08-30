1,371 contraband seizures recorded at Saudi Customs ports in a week

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) officials at the land, sea, and air customs ports across Saudi Arabia have seized 1,371 items of contraband during a week. This is part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to enhance the nation's security and protect society from all types and forms of contraband.



The seized items include 47 types of narcotics, including hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, and Captagon pills, in addition to 333 prohibited substances. Customs ports also witnessed the seizure of 1,046 tobacco and tobacco derivatives, 15 types of cash, and three types of weapons.



The ZATCA affirmed its continued efforts to tighten customs control over the Kingdom's imports and exports so as to ensure the security and protection of society, and that is in cooperation and continuous coordination with all its partners from the relevant authorities.



The authority called on the public to take part in combating smuggling to protect society and the national economy, by contacting it over the number designated for security reports 1910, or via email or the international number 009661910. The authority emphasized that it would receive reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the provisions of the Unified Customs Law through these channels in complete confidentiality. It announced a financial reward for those who provide the correct information.