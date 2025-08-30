Putin hails ‘unprecedented’ Russia-China ties ahead of state visit to Beijing

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that relations between Russia and China have reached an “unprecedentedly high level,” highlighting both economic and strategic dimensions of their partnership ahead of his four-day visit to China.



In an interview with China’s Xinhua news agency, Putin said bilateral trade has surged by nearly $100 billion since 2021.



“China is undoubtedly Russia’s leading trading partner, while Russia has become China’s fifth-largest foreign partner over the past year,” he said.



He added that while trade is still measured in dollars, settlements are now conducted “almost entirely in national currencies,” with the dollar and euro share dropping “to statistical error levels.”



Putin stressed that Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil and gas, noting that cumulative deliveries via the Power of Siberia pipeline have surpassed 100 billion cubic meters since it began operations in 2019.



With the Far Eastern gas pipeline expected to be completed in 2027, he said Moscow’s role as a major energy provider and market for Chinese car exports will deepen further.



“During my upcoming visit, we will certainly discuss further prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation,” Putin said.



Beyond economics, Putin described Russia-China coordination as “a key factor in global politics,” citing cooperation at the United Nations and the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter as mechanisms to amplify the voice of the Global South.



He said both nations support reforms to make the UN Security Council “more democratic and reflective of current realities” by expanding representation from Asia, Africa, and Latin America.



He also praised joint efforts within BRICS to strengthen its role as “a cornerstone of the international architecture.”



Putin condemned Western sanctions as discriminatory and urged reforms of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.



He said Russia and China shared a vision for “a new financial system” that is fair, open, and resistant to what he described as “neocolonial purposes.”



Putin’s visit to China begins Sunday at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.



He will first attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, then travel to Beijing for events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over militarist Japan and the end of World War II, where he will be a guest of honor. — Agencies