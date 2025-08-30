Over 52 million visit the Two Holy Mosques in Safar 1447

Saudi Gazette report



MAKKAH — The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque announced Saturday that the total number of worshippers and visitors to the Two Holy Mosques during the month of Safar 1447 reached 52,823,962.



According to the authority, 21,421,118 people performed prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, including 51,104 worshippers inside Hijr Ismail (Al-Hatim).



The number of Umrah pilgrims recorded during the month was 7,537,002.



At the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, the number of worshippers reached 20,621,745, including 1,188,386 in the Rawdah Al-Sharifah.



In addition, 2,004,608 visitors performed the salutation upon Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and his two companions.



The authority said it uses advanced sensor technology to track the numbers of worshippers and Umrah pilgrims entering through the main gates of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.



The system helps improve operational efficiency, manage crowd flows, and support coordination with partner agencies overseeing the sites.