3 drug traffickers arrested in Madinah raid

August 30, 2025
Saudi Gazette report

MADINAH — The General Directorate of Narcotics Control has successfully conducted a security raid in Madinah, resulting in the arrest of a Saudi citizen and two Pakistani residents for their involvement in the trafficking of shabu, the crude form of methamphetamine.

The directorate officials carried out the raid and arrested the suspects and confiscated the seized items. They were referred to the Public Prosecution after taking the necessary legal action against them.

Security authorities called on citizens and residents to report any suspicious activities related to drug smuggling or trafficking through official channels. It stressed that all information will be treated with complete confidentiality and without any legal liability to those who passed the information.


