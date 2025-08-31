Benzema hat-trick fires Al Ittihad past Al Okhdood in title defence opener

Saudi Gazette report



NAJRAN — Al Ittihad launched their Roshn Saudi League title defence in ruthless fashion with a 5-2 victory over Al Okhdood on Saturday, inspired by a Karim Benzema hat-trick.



At a buzzing Prince Hathloul Sports City, Laurent Blanc’s side raced into a two-goal lead inside seven minutes.



Benzema opened the scoring with a trademark header before Steven Bergwijn quickly added a second.



The hosts hit back when Colombian midfielder Juan Sebastián Pedroza halved the deficit just before the half-hour mark, but their momentum was cut short almost immediately when Saeed Al Rubaie diverted Bergwijn’s free-kick into his own net.



Benzema struck again three minutes after the restart, finishing Fabinho’s pass, only for Pedroza to respond once more for Al Okhdood. Yet Al Ittihad would not be denied, with the Frenchman completing his hat-trick on the hour with a cushioned volley at the back post.



Al Okhdood’s night worsened when Naif Asiri was dismissed late on for a second booking.



By then, Benzema had already secured the match ball and the Man of the Match award, underlining his intent to mount a golden boot challenge after finishing third in the race last season.