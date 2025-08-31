Retegui scores twice as Al Qadsiah ease past Al Najmah on opening night

Saudi Gazette report



DAMMAM — Al Qadsiah announced their intent as Roshn Saudi League title challengers with a 3-1 victory over top-flight debutants Al Najmah on Friday, powered by a brace from new Italian striker Mateo Retegui.



The Italy international, last season’s Serie A top scorer, needed only five minutes to make his mark, heading home Turki Al Ammar’s pinpoint cross to ignite the home crowd at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium.



Al Najmah, playing their first-ever RSL fixture, struggled to settle and conceded a second just before half-time when Julian Quinones, one of last season’s most prolific scorers, converted from Nahitan Nandez’s assist.



To their credit, the visitors responded after the break. Iraqi forward Ali Jasim struck on 54 minutes to halve the deficit, and for a spell Al Najmah looked capable of pulling off a shock. But their resistance finally cracked in added time, as Retegui pounced again to seal the points.



The summer arrival from Atalanta lived up to the fanfare, while Quinones and Nandez combined to show why Al Qadsiah’s recruitment drive has been among the most impressive of the offseason.



The result means last season’s fourth-placed finishers begin the new campaign in stride, while Al Najmah leave with positives despite the defeat in their historic debut.