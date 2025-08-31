search-logo
Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon in latest truce violation

August 31, 2025
BEIRUT — Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Sunday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement that has been in place since November 2024.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said at least 10 strikes targeted the town of Ali al-Taher, the outskirts of Kafr Tibnit, and Upper Nabatieh.

The blasts shook nearby homes, triggered rockfalls, and ignited large forest fires that civil defense teams struggled to contain.

The Israeli military said the attacks targeted what it described as Hezbollah underground infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

Israeli aircraft also dropped leaflets over the border town of Aita al-Shaab warning residents: “We will keep working against Hezbollah infrastructure. We have warned you.”

No casualties were reported.

Israel launched its military offensive in Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023, escalating into a full-scale war by September 2024. The conflict has killed more than 4,000 people and wounded about 17,000.

A ceasefire was reached in November, requiring Israel to withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26.

The deadline was later extended to Feb. 18, but Israeli forces still maintain a presence at five border outposts and continue near-daily strikes, citing Hezbollah activity. — Agencies


