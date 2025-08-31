Indonesian president cancels China visit as violent protests escalate

JAKARTA — Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has canceled a planned visit to China amid nationwide protests that turned violent over the weekend, leaving at least three people dead.



Presidential spokesman Prasetyo Hadi said Saturday that Prabowo chose to remain in Indonesia to oversee the unrest instead of traveling to Beijing at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping for the Sept. 3 Victory Day Parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.



“Mr. President wants to observe conditions directly, to lead and seek the best resolution to the unrest. Hence, President Prabowo Subianto humbly apologized to the Chinese government for not being able to fulfill their invitation,” Hadi told Antara News.



At least three people were killed in Makassar when a fire broke out during protests after demonstrators set ablaze the local parliament office, trapping victims inside, officials said.



In Jakarta, protesters torched the city’s police command headquarters, destroyed vehicles, and hurled stones and Molotov cocktails, injuring officers and civilians.



The protests were sparked by the death of 21-year-old motorcycle taxi driver Affan Kurniawan, who was struck by a police armored vehicle on Thursday while completing a food delivery order. His death, widely shared on social media, galvanized thousands of fellow riders, rights activists and politicians who attended his funeral Friday.



Prabowo on Friday expressed regret over the incident and ordered a full investigation, vowing accountability for the officers involved.



“I was shocked and disappointed by the excessive actions of the officer,” he said.



Indonesian police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo also apologized to Kurniawan’s family and pledged a thorough inquiry. — Agencies