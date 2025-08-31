Trump announces executive order plan to mandate voter ID in all US elections

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he will issue an executive order requiring voter identification for all elections, vowing “no exceptions” as he also called for restrictions on mail-in ballots and electronic voting machines.



“Voter I.D. must be part of every single vote. NO EXCEPTIONS!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “I will be doing an executive order to that end!”



He added that mail-in ballots would be limited to “those that are very ill, and the far away military,” and that “paper ballots only” should be used.



Voter ID laws currently vary widely across states, with no federal mandate. According to BallotPedia, 36 states require some form of identification, including 25 that mandate photo IDs with certain exceptions.



Fourteen states do not require identification for in-person voting.



Trump, who has repeatedly criticized mail-in voting and electronic voting machines, announced the planned executive action as redistricting efforts accelerate ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. — Agencies