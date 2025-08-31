Saudia passenger attempts to open door of flight after landing in London

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — A passenger on a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight attempted to open the plane's door immediately after its landing at Heathrow Airport in the British capital London on Thursday, Aug. 28.



Saudi Arabia’s National Transport Safety Center said in a statement on its X account on Saturday that it is following up on the incident. The center said that it had received a report of the incident on board flight number SV119 from Jeddah to London. The center revealed that Saudia flight heading to London’s Heathrow Airport from Jeddah witnessed an attempt by a passenger to move the plane’s door handle as the plane was taxiing down the runway after its landing.



It noted that the passenger, believed to be suffering from a health condition, attempted to move the door handle as the plane taxied down the runway after landing. "The flight crew responded quickly to the situation and managed to push the passenger away from the plane’s door and thus ensuring the safety of all passengers,” the center said.



The center noted that coordination is underway with Saudi Airlines and British authorities to complete the investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident.