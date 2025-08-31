FII9 in Riyadh to spotlight prosperity and investment

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) will be held in Riyadh from Oct. 27 to 30 under the theme “The Key to Prosperity,” bringing together global leaders, investors and policymakers under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.



The flagship conference, organized by the FII Institute, is expected to draw more than 7,500 participants and 600 speakers across 250 sessions, positioning Riyadh as a leading hub for strategic dialogue on the future of investment.



FII9 will explore global paradoxes shaping progress, from fragmented innovation and ethical challenges in artificial intelligence to geopolitical tensions, demographic shifts and resource disparities.



“FII9 is the place for new thinking, strategic conversations, and forging partnerships in the cause of prosperity and progress,” said Richard Attias, chairman of the executive committee and acting CEO of the FII Institute.



The conference opens Oct. 27 with exclusive invitation-only conclaves for top investors, CEOs and policymakers. Main sessions on Oct. 28–29 will address topics including AI and robotics, wealth creation amid inequality, and balancing economic growth with sustainability.



The program concludes on Oct. 30 with Investment Day, focused on deal-making, venture strategies and showcasing next-generation technologies.



Additional workshops and networking events will be announced ahead of the conference, which serves as a premier platform for shaping global investment strategies.