Arab-Islamic Committee asks US to reverse decision not to grant visas for Palestinian delegation

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee on Gaza voiced its deep regret over the US State Department's decision not to grant entry visas for the Palestinian delegation participating in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, scheduled to be held in New York in September.



The committee called on the US administration to reconsider and reverse this decision. It emphasized the importance of respecting obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement, allowing for dialogue and diplomacy, and building on the positive positions of the Palestinian National Authority and its firm commitment to the strategic option of peace.



The committee also stressed the need to support the Palestinian National Authority and President Mahmoud Abbas in moving forward with the government's reform program and the commitments he reiterated to world leaders in support of peace and confronting violence, extremism, and terrorism. This is especially in the wake of the current difficult circumstances, which are witnessing an unprecedented escalation against the Palestinian people.



The committee warned that weakening the Palestinian Authority will undermine peace efforts and perpetuate the conflict.