Xi, Modi pledge to ease border tensions

TIANJIN, China — Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged Sunday to resolve border differences and strengthen cooperation, marking a thaw in relations ahead of a regional summit in northern China.



The meeting was Modi’s first visit to China since deadly border clashes in 2020 soured relations.



He is attending as part of India’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a political, economic and security bloc founded by Beijing.



“Relations with China have moved in a meaningful direction,” Modi said in his opening remarks, adding that a “peaceful environment” at the border is essential for bilateral ties.



Xi said the Tianjin talks should “further elevate” the relationship, stressing that the two sides must not let the border issue “define the overall China-India relationship.” Instead, he said, economic development should remain the main focus.



“As long as they remain committed to the overarching goal of being partners, not rivals, and providing development opportunities, not threats, China-India relations will flourish,” Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.



Russian President Vladimir Putin also arrived in Tianjin on Sunday and is expected to meet both leaders in the coming days.

A shift in ties



The talks followed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to New Delhi earlier in August, where both sides announced plans to resume border talks, restart direct flights, and ease travel restrictions.



Beijing also recently allowed Indian pilgrims to visit holy sites in Tibet.



The rapprochement comes as India faces fresh trade friction with the United States.



Washington imposed 50% tariffs this month on Indian exports after New Delhi’s record purchases of Russian oil.



Modi signaled Sunday that relations with Beijing should not be viewed through the prism of Washington or any “third country.”

Longstanding tensions



China and India fought a border war in 1962 and have had recurring clashes along their contested Himalayan frontier.



The 2020 Galwan Valley conflict, which left dozens of soldiers dead, was the deadliest confrontation in decades.



Despite disengagement in some areas, both nations maintain heavy military deployments in disputed border zones.



Analysts say Sunday’s pledge marks a step toward easing tensions but leaves major territorial disputes unresolved. — Agencies