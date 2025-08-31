Saudi Armed Forces take part in Bright Star 2025 exercise in Egypt





Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The “Bright Star 2025” exercise began in Egypt on Saturday with the participation of the Saudi Armed Forces, alongside several forces from friendly countries.



Head of the Armed Forces Training and Development Authority Maj. Gen. Adel Al-Balawi said the exercise aims to enhance military cooperation, develop joint operational concepts, and boost the readiness and operational coordination of the participating forces. This will be achieved through a series of activities, including command post exercises, field operations, and naval drills in the area of operations.



The Bright Star 2025 exercise, held at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, located in the Egyptian city of Hammam, Marsa Matrouh governorate and several air and naval bases, includes joint operations in counterterrorism, irregular warfare, logistics support, medical evacuation, and maritime security, including amphibious operations. It also features live-fire exercises and drills simulating strategic mobility to respond to emergency situations.



The command post exercise within the drill seeks to develop the skills of commanders and staff in planning, executing, and leading joint operations, enhance the efficiency of participating forces in unit coordination procedures, and test command, control, and communication systems at various levels.