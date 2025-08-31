HR Ministry inspections lead to detection of 252,219 Labor Law violations this year

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Inspection teams from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development have carried out a total of 912,293 field inspection visits to private sector establishments during the period from January 1, 2025 until August 16. These visits have resulted in the detection of 252,219 violations of the Labor Law regulations. Legal actions were taken against non-compliant establishments. A total of 98,462 establishments were served warning notices to rectify their status.



Most of these inspection tours targeted monitoring private firms' compliance with localization decisions and programs. During the same period, inspection teams conducted 586,104 field visits to ensure the implementation of decisions related to Saudization in private establishments. During these visits, 15,877 violations were detected, primarily related to non-compliance with Saudization decisions and the employment of non-Saudi workers in Saudi-only professions.



These intensive efforts have contributed to providing quality job opportunities for Saudis, resulting in the creation and documentation of more than 49,509 new jobs for Saudis in the private sector during the same period. The ministry inspectors have also detected several violations related to wage protection laws and delayed salary payments.



These violations were addressed to ensure timely disbursements of salaries and allowances to employees and the preservation of their rights. Continuous monitoring has enabled many establishments to correct their actions and avoid escalating penalties, which positively impacted the work environment and raised the level of compliance in the private sector.



The ministry affirmed that these inspections are part of its ongoing plans to regulate the labor market and ensure establishments' compliance with laws and regulations. It also seeks to enhance effective oversight and raise the level of compliance, thus providing a more efficient and disciplined work environment. The ministry has prioritized job localization within its labor market development strategies.



It is noteworthy that there has been a significant increase in the level of compliance of private sector establishments with Saudization decisions in the recent period and this shows the effectiveness of field oversight mechanisms and their integration with the ministry's policies aimed at enhancing labor market stability and consolidating governance practices. These improvements enabled many establishments to achieve their prescribed Saudization targets, which positively impacted the market's efficiency and its ability to attract national talent.



As part of community partnerships, the ministry had received 44,547 reports from members of the community regarding Labor Law violations during the same period.