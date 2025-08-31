1.9 million students return to schools in Makkah and Madinah regions

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Around 1.9 million students at all levels of public schools in the Makkah and Madinah regions returned to their classes on Sunday, marking the start of the 1447 AH academic year in these regions in accordance with the official calendar. Public schools in 11 regions across the Kingdom except Makkah and Madinah regions had commenced their classes last Sunday, Aug. 24.



In Makkah, more than 500,000 students returned to classes in 2,455 schools, supervised by approximately 38,000 teachers. The Jeddah governorate welcomed 714,273 students across 2,384 schools, with more than 41,000 teachers. In Taif, 270,000 students returned to classes in 1,700 schools, while in Madinah, 413,551 students attended 1,829 schools, supervised by 34,637 teachers.



The educational administrations, in coordination with the Ministry of Education, have ensured that student-friendly environments were created to develop students' skills, as well as enhance their national and positive values, and unleash their creative abilities and innovative talents, as a fundamental pillar for building the nation and achieving its vision and future aspirations.