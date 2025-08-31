Saudi Arabia emphasizes its keenness on quality education and green initiatives at Chile summit

Saudi Gazette report



SANTIAGO — Saudi Arabia represented Arab countries through its participation in the World Summit on Teachers, held in Santiago, Chile. On behalf of Minister of Education, the Kingdom’s delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Education for Planning Saad Al-Ghamdi, and included representatives from the Ministry of Education and the National Institute for Educational Professional Development, alongside high-level international delegations.



During the leaders' meeting of the High-Level Steering Committee for Sustainable Development Goal 4, “Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all,” Al-Ghamdi delivered the Kingdom’s speech on behalf of the Arab Group. He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting global efforts to achieve sustainable education goals and outlined the Kingdom’s future vision for the sector.



He emphasized the importance of quality education, sustainability through green education initiatives, and instilling values of tolerance and coexistence, while also supporting lifelong learning. He further highlighted empowering teachers as a cornerstone of the educational process by providing continuous training and fostering an environment that stimulates creativity and excellence.



Al-Ghamdi emphasized that investment in education is an investment in human capital, calling for stronger international partnerships and innovative financing tools to ensure every child and youth has access to quality education that enables them to contribute positively to their communities and the world.