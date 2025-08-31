GDNC officials arrest 6 persons in drug cases

Saudi Gazette report



NAJRAN — The General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) officials arrested four Bangladeshi nationals in the Najran region for promoting shabu, the crude of methamphetamine. They were referred to the Public Prosecution after taking the necessary legal action.



The GDNC arrested a Nigerian border security violator in Jeddah for promoting cocaine. The directorate personnel also arrested a Saudi citizen in the Hail region for promoting hashish and tablets subject to medical regulation. They were referred to the Public Prosecution after taking legal action.



Security authorities urged citizens and residents to report any information they may have about activities related to drug smuggling or trafficking by calling the number 911 in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number 999 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. They can also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control's reporting number 995 or by email: [email protected].



All reports will be handled with complete confidentiality, the authorities said.