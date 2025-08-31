search-logo
Saudi Arabia assists UAE in foiling major amphetamine smuggling attempt

August 31, 2025
The General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC), under the Saudi Ministry of Interior, has assisted the authorities of the United Arab Emirates in foiling an attempt to smuggle 89,760 amphetamine pills concealed within a consignment of clothing accessories.
Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — The General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC), under the Saudi Ministry of Interior, has assisted the authorities of the United Arab Emirates in foiling an attempt to smuggle 89,760 amphetamine pills concealed within a consignment of clothing accessories.

Ministry of Interior Security Spokesman Brig. Gen. Talal bin Shalhoub said that proactive monitoring of criminal networks involved in drug trafficking, along with information shared by the GDNC with its counterpart authority in the United Arab Emirates, led to the operation's success.

Brig. Gen. Talal emphasized that Saudi Arabia remains firmly committed to tracking and combating drug-related criminal activities that threaten the Kingdom's security and the well-being of its youth, as well as those of friendly nations.


