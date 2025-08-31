Alswaha and Syrian minister emphasize youth empowerment in building thriving digital economy

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha received Syrian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdulsalam Haykal in Riyadh on Sunday. Haykal is visiting the Kingdom with a high-level delegation to participate in the Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR25) hosted by Riyadh.



Their discussions focused on strengthening strategic technical partnerships and advancing joint initiatives in digital infrastructure, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The ministers also emphasized empowering youth to contribute to building a thriving digital economy that supports sustainable development.



Chairman of the Saudi-Syrian Businessmen Council Mohammed Abu Nayan and senior officials and executives of the Saudi digital economy, space, and innovation ecosystem attended the meeting.