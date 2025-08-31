search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

Alswaha and Syrian minister emphasize youth empowerment in building thriving digital economy

August 31, 2025
Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha receives Syrian counterpart Abdulsalam Haykal in Riyadh on Sunday.
Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha receives Syrian counterpart Abdulsalam Haykal in Riyadh on Sunday.

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha received Syrian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdulsalam Haykal in Riyadh on Sunday. Haykal is visiting the Kingdom with a high-level delegation to participate in the Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR25) hosted by Riyadh.

Their discussions focused on strengthening strategic technical partnerships and advancing joint initiatives in digital infrastructure, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The ministers also emphasized empowering youth to contribute to building a thriving digital economy that supports sustainable development.

Chairman of the Saudi-Syrian Businessmen Council Mohammed Abu Nayan and senior officials and executives of the Saudi digital economy, space, and innovation ecosystem attended the meeting.


August 31, 2025
15 views
HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi household ownership rate reaches 65.4% in 2024, surpassing 2025 target
hour ago

Saudi household ownership rate reaches 65.4% in 2024, surpassing 2025 target

SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi Arabia assists UAE in foiling major amphetamine smuggling attempt
2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia assists UAE in foiling major amphetamine smuggling attempt

SAUDI ARABIA
GDNC officials arrest 6 persons in drug cases
4 hours ago

GDNC officials arrest 6 persons in drug cases