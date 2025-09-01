Saudi Arabia officially documents 123 years of football history

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — In a landmark moment for Saudi sport, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation announced the official completion of a national project documenting the Kingdom’s football history across 123 years, from its earliest beginnings in 1902 to its current global prominence.



The announcement came during a press conference on Sunday, marking the end of an ambitious initiative described as the most comprehensive in depth, accuracy, and scope.



Moving beyond mere record-keeping, the project establishes a national and official reference for the history of Saudi football, including players, clubs, competitions, and governing bodies.



According to the federation, the work spanned from March 2024 to April 2025 and followed eight stages of collection, review, and validation.



It covered every era, from the reign of King Abdulaziz through to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, documenting tournaments, regulations, achievements, and milestones that shaped the sport.



The project compiled more than 3,400 domestic club competitions, 1,141 national team matches, and 251 international tournaments. It also recorded more than 3,300 international refereeing participations, 300 official regulations and statutes, 160 honor rolls, and 155 champions.



Each competition was assessed through three stages: verifying the organizing authority, reviewing regulations, and determining its competitive classification.



Particular emphasis was given to identifying the official bodies that oversaw football through different periods — from the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Education, to the Saudi Football Association and finally today’s federation.



Competitions were categorized according to whether they were run by official, local, external, or non-specialized organizers, ensuring fair and consistent documentation.



The initiative received strong support from partners including the Ministry of Sport, Saudi Broadcasting Authority, King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives, the Saudi Pro League, the federation’s General Assembly, and FIFA.



Importantly, the project also went beyond counting trophies. It classified football’s impact on Saudi society and economy, documented the development of the women’s game as a central element, and highlighted the evolution of clubs and national teams and their influence internationally.



With its completion, Saudi football now has a definitive historical record that enshrines its legacy while providing a foundation for future generations.