SAUDI ARABIA

Crown Prince and Palestinian Vice President discuss latest developments in Palestine

September 01, 2025
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman holds talks with Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Monday.
Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Monday.

During the meeting, the leaders reviewed the latest developments in Palestine and the ongoing efforts to support the Palestinian cause and the interests of the Palestinian people.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet and National Security Adviser Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban, as well as the members of the delegation accompanying the Palestinian vice president. They include Dr. Majdi Abdul Rahman Al-Khalidi, advisor to the Palestinian president; Maj. Gen. Raslan Zaki Ahmed Sheikh Ibrahim, advisor to the vice president, and Aya Jamal Muhaisen, head of the Office of the vice president.


