Saudi Arabia voices solidarity with Afghanistan in tragic earthquake losses

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Saudi Arabia’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased in the devastating earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan, resulting in a number of casualties.



In a statement, the ministry expressed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Afghanistan in this tragic loss. Saudi Arabia wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the calamity. At least 800 people have been killed and 2,500 injured after a magnitude 6 earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan.