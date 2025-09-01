search-logo
Saudi Arabia voices solidarity with Afghanistan in tragic earthquake losses

September 01, 2025
Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Saudi Arabia’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased in the devastating earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan, resulting in a number of casualties.

In a statement, the ministry expressed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Afghanistan in this tragic loss. Saudi Arabia wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the calamity. At least 800 people have been killed and 2,500 injured after a magnitude 6 earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan.


September 01, 2025
