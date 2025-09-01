Al Ahli cruise into King’s Cup last 16 with Toney hat-trick in 5-0 win

Saudi Gazette report



ALQASSIM — Al Ahli maintained their blistering attacking form as they powered past Al Arabi 5-0 to secure a place in the last 16 of the King’s Cup.



The reigning Asian champions made light work of their opponents at King Abdullah Sports City in Buraidah, sealing qualification from the first of this round’s fixtures.



The tie had been brought forward to accommodate Al Ahli’s participation in the upcoming Intercontinental Cup.



Star striker Ivan Toney stole the spotlight, netting a superb hat-trick to claim Man of the Match honors.



The England international opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 31 minutes, doubled his tally with a free kick near the edge of the box in the 82nd minute, and then rounded off the scoring in stoppage time with another penalty.



French playmaker Enzo Millot also got on the scoresheet with a spectacular free kick, while Saudi winger Fahad Al Rashidi added his side’s fourth goal midway through the second half.